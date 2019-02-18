NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for a New Jersey man last seen in their city in mid-December.

A missing person's report was filed in New Jersey on December 14 for Joseph Lamartina. His last known address is listed as Marlboro, New Jersey, but police say he also once lived on River Street in Depew.

He checked into the Double Tree hotel on Buffalo Avenue on December 15 and checked out the next day. His car was recovered in their parking lot on February 8.

Two witnesses tell detectives a man matching Lamartina's description approached them on January 2nd asking them for money so he could return to New Jersey.

Larmartina is 32-years-old, 5'11", weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and a Sicilian horn tattoo on his right shoulder.

If you see him or know where he is, you're asked to call Detective Earp with the Niagara Falls Police Department at 286-4522.