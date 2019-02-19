NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The family of a New Jersey man, last seen in Niagara Falls about two months ago is not losing hope in the search for their son.

And they hope others don't lose hope, as well, as police continue to investigate his disappearance.

Joseph Lamartina of New Jersey used to live and work in Depew. He was last seen at the Double Tree Hotel on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls about two months ago.

Since then, his family and police have been looking for him.

"Very proud, proud young man, very smart very friendly, lovable," said Mary Lamartina, Joseph's mom.

Joseph is 32 years old, 5'11" and 160 pounds, and he has a Sicilian horn tattoo on his right shoulder.

His family says two years ago Lamartina used to live on River Street in Depew and had a job in medical sales.

But the company closed down, and Lamartina moved back to New Jersey.

Investigators tell us a missing person's report was filed in New Jersey on December 14.

The day after he checked into the Double Tree, only to check out the very next day.

Lamartina's family says to their knowledge their son didn't know anyone in the falls.

Just after the New Year, police say two witnesses were approached by a man matching Lamartina's description asking them for money so he could return to New Jersey.

Nearly two weeks ago, Lamartina's 2012 White Acura -- which had a full tank of gas -- was found in the hotel's parking lot.

REPORTER: When you guys looked through the car you saw a lot of technology, his watch, were there any notes in there?

"There was just one handwritten note that appeared to be a type of to-do list that ended on January 9th, being the last entry, and the entry was 'off the grid,' " said Captain Kelly Rizzo of Niagara Falls Police.

REPORTER: So in quotes it said literally "off the grid" on that note?

"Yes," Rizzo replied.

Lamartina's sister created a Facebook page hoping to spread word of her brother's disappearance.

"When people said they thought they saw him we figured the more people that know maybe we can figure out where he is what he's doing," Mary Lamartina said.

Anyone with any information about Joseph Lamartina, you're asked to call Niagara Falls Police or Lamartina's sister.

Detective Earp with the Niagara Falls Police Department: 716-286-4522

Tina Lamartina: 732-895-8363.