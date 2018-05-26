NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Western New Yorkers danced and sang along Pine Avenue in the town of Niagara today to kick off Memorial Day weekend Saturday.

The annual parade and memorial service kicked off Saturday morning featuring floats, veterans, and classic cars - leading up to a memorial ceremony at the veterans monument in Hyde Park.

Senator Rob Ortt (R) 62nd District was also on hand at the event, pointing out that there's a seriousness to this weekend's events mixed in with the laughter and cheers.

"Really you gotta remember this is really a somber weekend, because Memorial Day is about the men and women who never came back. So it's great to see people come out to say thank you, but also to really pay tribute. That's really what we're doing, we're paying tribute, and we're celebrating that those men and women lived to begin with," he said.

© 2018 WGRZ