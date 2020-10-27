Fallen soldier named to New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Captain John Levulis attended Eden Central High School, was a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of Niagara University and a ROTC cadet.

EDEN, N.Y. — A local fallen solider has been named to the the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame by State Senator Patrick Gallivan.

Army Captain John J. Levulis was honored with this distinction posthumously when Senator Gallivan joined members of Captain Levulis’ family and representatives of Newell Faulkner American Legion Post 880 in Eden on Tuesday.

In May 2015, Captain Levulis was traveling with three other Fort Drum soldiers in a military convoy en route to Fort Dix, New Jersey when their Humvee was struck by a civilian vehicle on New Jersey Turnpike.

The Eden native suffered serious injuries and died a few days later. He was 25.

“Captain Levulis represents the best our nation has to offer,” said Senator Gallivan. “He served with pride and distinction as an infantry platoon leader with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, was decorated for his actions in Afghanistan and gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to a grateful nation. Naming Captain Levulis to the Veterans’ Hall of Fame is not only appropriate, it will ensure that his courage and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Captain Levulis attended Eden Central High School, was a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of Niagara University and a ROTC cadet.

New York State previously designated a portion of state route 75 in the Town of Eden the “Captain John J. Levulis Memorial Highway.”