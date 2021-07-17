Fallen Heroes Memorial on display this weekend at Canalside

It's a 28-by-6-foot American flag, consisting of nearly 7,000 dog tags. Each tag has the name of a person who was killed in action from 9/11 to the end of 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special memorial is in Western New York this weekend to honor some of our country's fallen heroes.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is on display at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park through Sunday evening.

It's a 28-by-6-foot American flag, consisting of nearly 7,000 dog tags. Each tag has the name of a person who was killed in action during the War on Terror from 9/11, all the way through the end of 2019.

"With the fallen, there's a quote: 'If you always speak their names, they'll never be forgotten.' We want to make sure their names aren't forgotten, and their families know that that's what KIA's mission is, and to help out veterans too with food and things in the local community," said Jason Jaskula of the K.I.A. Memorial Road March.

When it's not on the road, the memorial stays in Richmond, Virginia.