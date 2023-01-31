Fall Out Boy coming to Darien Lake

CORFU, N.Y. — Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer, and fans will get the chance to see them in Western New York
The pop-punk band announced Tuesday it's "So Much For (Tour) Dust," featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, CARR, Daisy Grenade, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Games We Play.
Among the stops, Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4, and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 30. Pre-sale starts Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General administration starts Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.
The full schedule for the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" is as follows:
- June 21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- June 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheatre
- June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
- July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
- July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- July 21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 25 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
- July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- August 1 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY
- August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 19 - August 20 - Japan Summer Sonic
Fall Out Boy's new album, "So Much (for) Stardust" releases March 24.