Fall Out Boy coming to Darien Lake

The pop-punk band announced Tuesday it's 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' with stops at Darien Lake, and Toronto.

CORFU, N.Y. — Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer, and fans will get the chance to see them in Western New York

The pop-punk band announced Tuesday it's "So Much For (Tour) Dust," featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, CARR, Daisy Grenade, Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Games We Play.

Among the stops, Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4, and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 30. Pre-sale starts Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General administration starts Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

The full schedule for the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" is as follows:

June 21 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheatre

June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Somerset Amphitheater July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 1 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 19 - August 20 - Japan Summer Sonic