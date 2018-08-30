BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's almost that time of the year again: fall.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kickoff its' 23rd Annual Fall Festival on September 15. The opening weekend will honor those who have served in the Armed Forces.

In collaboration with WNYHeroes, Inc., the regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNYHeroes representatives at the gate; they will also be permitted to bring one guest for free.

The pumpkin farm has a list of new things you can expect this year:

• Three new ticket booths

• Pumpkin Park, where kids can play around six giant pumpkins

• Cornmaze theme: American Gothic

• Zombies in the Cornmaze

• Mechanical Bull ride (October only)

• Live music every weekend in the Witches Brew

• Additional cars on the Zombie Train

• New speaker system

For more information, including a full festival schedule, you can go here.

