ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. - The leaves are changing and the October air is crisp, which means it must be time to celebrate the fall season.

Fall Festival in Ellicottville is one of Western New York's oldest and largest fall events. It all begins Saturday morning at 10 am with a large craft show and carnival rides. Holiday Valley will also offer rides up the ski lifts for people to see fall foliage.

An event this size attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the region.

"Typically the number of visitors, I can't put a number on it, it is at least 10 thousand in the village at one time. I've heard estimates of 60 thousand people throughout the weekend in the village" said Ellicottville Police Dept Officer in Charge Jim Bouchard.

With that many people, local law enforcement agencies are taking extra precautions to keep you safe. Especially as the day crowds turn into the night crowds.

"There is nightlife that happens down here and two of the local establishments hire bands, all of the bars and restaurants have live entertainment the whole weekend" said Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Barb Pump.

Bouchard said in years past it was difficult to respond to incidents in progress because of the few available officers."There's been numerous arrests usually for fighting mostly like assault type stuff or like larceny or criminal mischief."

Things are different now, there are more officers on patrol. The Ellicottville Police Department, Cattaraugus County Sheriffs Office and New York State Police will have a heavy police presence at the event.

"The bigger presence of the officers I believe helps to keep numbers of crimes down and keep people law abiding" said Bouchard.

Channel 2 also spoke with bar owners in Ellicottville. One owner said he has tripled the amount of security he would have on a normal night for this weekend.

All of the festivities will run Saturday and Sunday 10-5.

