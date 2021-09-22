Fall colors begin to show across New York State

The first pops of color were reported only a week ago, and now the trend has spread across most of the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the third update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, leaf peepers have reported the spread of fall colors across almost the entire state.

For the week of Sept. 22 through Sept. 28, leaves are beginning to change everywhere except the Finger Lakes and Long Island. In addition, significant change has been reported across the Catskills and we're anticipating the same thing to happen across portions of the Southern Tier soon.

Vibrant colors are also being reported across the 1000 Islands-Seaway region and Adirondacks with the potential peak in this region expected around Oct. 1.

As for Western New York, the best fall colors that can be found this week are across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. However, nowhere in the Western New York region is near peak just yet. And that peak is not expected until mid-late October.

The weekly NYS #fallfoliage reports are in! Seasonal colors are now being reported across almost all of New York, noting significant change across the Catskills. #nywx @WGRZ #StormTeam2



*Keep in mind this map is just for NYS reports though some shading bleeds into other states. pic.twitter.com/eftQffSMba — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) September 22, 2021

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year too, "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID related health and safety guidelines.