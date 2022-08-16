Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair

"We want people to be able to experience a fair, maybe for the first time, just by having a comfortable environment..."

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds.

A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.

2 On Your Side's Andy Paden went to the fair for a closer look at what they call a sensory-friendly experience.

For most kids, a day at the fair is full of thrilling rides, bright light, and loud noises but for Jayme Clark and her two kids with special needs, those things can be a nightmare.

"It can cause a meltdown, you know, that oftentimes can cause other individuals who aren't familiar with that to look and stare."

But for three hours, those stares went away as the Erie County Fair hosted sensory-friendly hours meant for those just like her kids.

"The fact that this was opened up today to allow our kiddos out in the community or adults out into the community to experience this is huge," said Clark.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the rides ran without flashing lights and the music, microphones, and pa announcements were turned down, features that ADA Coordinator Dave Whelan says to make all the difference.

"We want people to be able to experience a fair, maybe for the first time, just by having a comfortable environment that is, again, less stimulating, avoiding sensory overload."

Something most fair goers might not even notice, but can go a long way for those who do.

"If two more people can enjoy the fair, we've succeeded," Whelan said.

An effort that for Clark and her two kids didn't go unnoticed

"They shouldn't have to stay at home. They're individuals just like us. My daughter might be nonverbal, but you wouldn't believe what you would learn from her without saying a word."

The fair also offered a sensory room this year for fairgoers to get away from all the noise on a typical day.

Whelan said that they have seen over 180 visitors take advantage of that room in just the past weekend.

Thanks to the success they plan to bring all of these accommodations back next year.