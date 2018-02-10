BUFFALO, NY — “I don’t do interviews.”

Ed Lawton didn’t want to talk on camera about the video that he shot this weekend, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Facebook.

The less than four-minute long video shows two Buffalo Police officers stopping and searching a man that they suspected of disorderly conduct.

There were unconfirmed reports that the police encounter started with an exchange of angry words between the man and the police as they were driving by.

In the video, Lawton is clearly unhappy with the officers actions. You can hear him say “unnecessary” as he captures police searching the man.

Lawton approaches saying, “That much is unnecessary. Just let him go.”

The questioning of the officers by Lawton is nonstop. Finally, one of the officers explains to Lawton, “It’s disorderly conduct. He’s screaming obscenities.”

Defense attorney Paul Cambria had a look at the video at the request of 2 On Your Side. He said based on what police disclosed on the video, the search of the man was improper.

“Disorderly conduct is not a crime. It’s a violation, but it’s not a crime. You have to have a founded suspicion that they committed a crime in order to detain someone,” Cambria said.

Also in the video, Lawton closes in to what appears to be 10-feet of where the police search is going on, continually firing questions that were frequently punctuated with obscenities.

Because of this behavior, Cambria said Lawton risked criminal charges.

“You could say he was harassing them, yelling at them, swearing and so on. That could be a violation of harassing," Cambria said. "It could be disorderly conduct either one."

Buffalo Police officials have seen the video and are seeking more information about what brought the officers to that intersection. After watching the video Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo believes the officers acted professionally.

"I think they showed restraint. They didn’t attempt to stop him from videotaping," Rinaldo said. "They didn’t threaten him with arrest. They didn’t attempt to seize the camera.”

Rinaldo notes no complaint about the officers' conduct has been submitted to the department.

