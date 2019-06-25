BUFFALO, N.Y. — Part of the facade at the Half & Half building on Elmwood Avenue partially collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the store.

The building houses a barbershop and Half & Half Boutique.

Buffalo Firefighters were called to help shore up the building.

The area around the building has been taped off to ensure safety nearby buildings and pedestrians.

No word yet on what caused the collapse.

2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.