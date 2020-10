"I can't even begin to tell you what an honor this year," Glynn said. "I'm speechless."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — James Glynn couldn't contain his excitement Monday afternoon as he boarded a 91-ton, all-electric boat that bears his name.

Glynn, 86, chairman of the Maid of the Mist Corp., stood by the bow of the James V. Glynn before it took off on its shakedown cruise.