City splash pads remaining open this week due to expected intense heat forecast

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the City splash pad season is not yet over as we will be experiencing high temperatures this week after labor day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Although the summer may be coming to an end, we still won't be escaping the heat this week.

Due to the highly expected hot forecasts for the upcoming week, Mayor Byron Brown announced that the City splash pads will be remaining open past their usual traditional closing date, and the labor day holiday weekend. They will stay open until September 10.

Today Monday September, 4 will be the last full day for many of Buffalo's outdoor city pools. A few indoor pools will remain open though for the time being during the heat wave.

The Lovejoy indoor pool will not be open on Tuesday until further notice as it is being repaired but once those are complete it will reopen.

“The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open an extra week for children and families to enjoy,” Mayor Brown said. “I also want to take this time to thank City of Buffalo lifeguards for stepping up to ensure that at least 3 of our City’s outdoor pools opened this year. While some cities still weren’t able to open their pools this summer due to a continuing lifeguard shortage, Buffalo defied the odds and attracted a new team of lifeguards who did an amazing job this season."

City splash pads remaining open during the heat until September 10 are

Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

Lifeguard training recruitment will be a continuous effort year round to help continue the growth in guards for the city pools.

