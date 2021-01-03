Explore & More will expand its Au-Some Evenings for children with autism

Explore & More announced on Monday that it has a new partnership that will allow it to expand programming for children with autism and sensory processing disorders.

The museum will be partnering with the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to expand its Au-Some Evenings program, which has run since 2012. It's a free program that happens every month and includes activities like therapy dogs and art.

"Au-Some Evenings is a keystone program here at Explore & More. We're excited to be able to expand our offerings and reach several more local families," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.

Explore & More says the partnership will allow it to grow its caregiver program, virtual experiences, take-home kits adapted to the needs of this population, and host small groups in the museum for children with autism.