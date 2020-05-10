Explore & More offering 'Pay What You Can' program for October

The promotion was made possible thanks to a donation from the New Car Dealers of WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everybody's wallet and has made it tough for many people to enjoy family outings once things started to reopen.

Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum has announced a 'Pay What You Can' program for the month of October. All month guests are just asked to pay whatever you can in order to gain admission.

The museum is able to waive its standard ticket price this month because of a donation from the New Car Dealers of Western New York.

"The New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation is pleased to help families enjoy all the museum has to offer by subsidizing entry fees so that cost is not a barrier," said executive vice president of the organization, Betty Murphy. "They know these are trying times for many WNY families, and want to offer them an affordable escape for a few hours of family fun."

The museum has lots of special events planned throughout the month as well, so guests will still have the opportunity for additional programming through the promotion. On October 10, there will be butter churning demonstrations, baby cows and more to celebrate Farmers' Day. On October 17 National Grid presents STEM Saturday.

For the last half of the month, from the 17-31, guests have the chance to participate in a spooky scavenger hunt throughout the museum as well.

"This year has been trying on our community," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More. "We wanted to find a way to invite families to play, learn and forget about everything that is going on, without having to worry about finances while they're at it."