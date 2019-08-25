As the new school year quickly approaches, the Explore & More Children's Museum is ready to help kids and parents with back-to-school needs.

The children's museum hosted a "Back to School Family Fun Day" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with a variety of back to school activities. Hands-on activities range from making your own canvas pencil case, to sports demonstrations, and learning about healthy after school snacks. Clifford The Big Red Dog will also make a special guest appearance.

In addition to numerous activities, free backpacks filled with school supplies will be available to the first 500 children.

The museum aims to nurture healthy development in children through child-led play and exploration, making learning a fun experience. General admission is $15.

