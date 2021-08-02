Explore & More launches health and wellness program

The museum is incorporating health and wellness into the various activities throughout the day from the Art Studio to the Tinkering Tank.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More is teaming up with The MolinaCares Accord to bring Molina Mondays. It's a new health and wellness program that is aimed to help children and caregivers make healthy choices.

On Molina Mondays, Molina members will get a discounted admission price of $5 per guest into the museum.

The day will also incorporate health and wellness into the various activities throughout the day from the Art Studio to the Tinkering Tank.

To begin the event, the museum is hosting a safety day where community partners like Oishei Children's Hospital, Goldfish Swim School and the Buffalo Police Department come and share information on with caregivers on how to keep their families and homes safe.

Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More states, "We are beyond excited for this new program. Through this partnership, we can provide access to the museum for those who might not have been able to come before while promoting health and wellness to all of our families in the community!"

In addition to the safety activities, Explore & More is welcoming the Theatre of Young. They will use dramatic play and the arts to encourage children to establish life-long healthy habits. Kids will be able to play, learn and create an interactive craft known as the "Identity Wheel."

"We are grateful for the chance to partner with Explore & More in hosting Molina Mondays," said Kristen Holdsworth, associate vice president of community engagement at Molina Healthcare of New York. "It's the perfect way to enable people to not only learn about healthy living but enjoy a fun day out at the museum."

Molina Mondays begins on Monday, August 9th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will continue the second Monday of every month through July 2022.