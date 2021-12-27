Explore & More holds festive activities over winter break

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum will be open during winter break.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With students at home from school for winter break, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is hosting hands-on activities all week to help keep kids entertained.

The Museum will be open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with planned activities for the whole family.

The week's activities include:

Storytelling throughout the museum focused on holidays around the world

Winter wonderland storytelling and activities by Barb's Book Buddies

Magic and game shows with Rob & Carol Allen, presented by Milk for Health

Learn to African dance and drum with the African American Cultural Center, followed by a live performance

Holiday-themed interactive activities

A kid-friendly Countdown to Noon will be held on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Independent Health Foundation for kids to ring in the new year. The Tinkering Tank and Art Studio will be open throughout the day with New Year's activities.