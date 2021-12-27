Explore & More holds festive activities over winter break

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With students at home from school for winter break, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is hosting hands-on activities all week to help keep kids entertained.
The Museum will be open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with planned activities for the whole family.
The week's activities include:
- Storytelling throughout the museum focused on holidays around the world
- Winter wonderland storytelling and activities by Barb's Book Buddies
- Magic and game shows with Rob & Carol Allen, presented by Milk for Health
- Learn to African dance and drum with the African American Cultural Center, followed by a live performance
- Holiday-themed interactive activities
A kid-friendly Countdown to Noon will be held on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Independent Health Foundation for kids to ring in the new year. The Tinkering Tank and Art Studio will be open throughout the day with New Year's activities.
There will be face painting, DJ, magic show, bubbles and more. The countdown will take place at noon and 3:30 p.m.