Explore & More honors essential workers with 'Honk for Heroes' event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is teaming up with the Buffalo Naval and Military Park and the Buffalo Waterfront in September to host its second annual Honk for Heroes event.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from September 11 through September 26, aims to salute local essential workers, frontline workers, military personnel and first responders. During the two week event, various activities will be available both in the museum and virtually.

Explore & More kicked off the two week-long celebration by unveiling four art installations as part of the public art exhibit "Play/Ground 2020."

On Saturday, September 12, Explore & More will host a reverse parade, allowing families to decorate their vehicles to show their support for our local heroes. Fire trucks, milk trucks, ambulances, Wegmans vehicles and more will be on display in the Buffalo News parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Explore & More says there will be free prizes for kids, as well as a chance for them to engage with some local heroes.

Tickets to the parade are free and open to the public, but those looking to participate must register online.

The children's museum will also be giving any essential worker, military personnel and/or first responder one free admission to the museum from now until the end of September.