Having a cow: Explore & More holds special Mother's Day event

The museum offered story time with cows, along with face painting, free cookies, and a chance for kids to make Mother's Day cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More Children's Museum introduced families to a new mother on Sunday.

That mother, April the Jersey Cow, is two and a half years old, and she just recently welcomed a new calf named May.

May was born back in January, and some of her favorite things to do are catch snow flakes on her tongue and cuddle up with mom. As for mom April, she enjoys long walks in the pasture.

"Children are drawn to cows, so we thought it would be super fun to have cows at Canalside," according to Lisa Chrapowicz, the senior manager for the Explore & More Children's Museum.

"We have a momma cow and a baby cow, and a really cute story to go along with it about a cow that gets lost in the city."

The museum offered that story time with the cows, along with face painting, free cookies, and a chance for kids to make Mother's Day cards. They say Explore & More was a perfect place to celebrate the day, because part of being a mom is enjoying time with your kids and family.

Plus, you're never too old to play.