Explore & More Children's Museum hosts free weekly Touch-A-Truck events all summer

The event kicks off July 7 and happens every Wednesday and Friday in July and August outside in the loading dock area of the museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Children and families can explore different vehicles — from cement mixers and diggers to fire trucks and military vehicles — at weekly Touch-A-Truck events happening all summer long at The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum.

The "Trucking Through the Summer" event kicks off July 7 and will take place every Wednesday and Friday in July and August outside in the museum's loading dock area.

On Fridays, the museum will host First Responder Fridays. The event will feature Erie County and City of Buffalo emergency vehicles, Buffalo Fire Department fire and ladder trucks, and ambulances.

There will be different activities, special guests and surprise giveaways all summer.

"This is one of our most beloved events, and we're so pleased to be able to extend it throughout the summer and keep it free for everyone. There's nothing like seeing a child's face light up when they sit behind the wheel of a dump truck or honk the horn on a fire truck," said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.