Explore & More Children's Museum holding Lego drive in memory of Kevin Hays

The drive kicks off Friday, November 12. You can drop off a new, unused Lego set at the museum, and it will be donated to a WNY child in need this holiday season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More Children's Museum is teaming up with the Western New York Holiday Partnership for a special Lego drive in memory of a local husband and father who dedicated the final years of his life to colorectal cancer awareness.

The museum is asking for donations of new, unused Lego sets, which will be given to children in need across the region this holiday season. The drive is a way to pay tribute to Kevin Hays, who died of colorectal cancer in October. He was 35 years old.

Hays was known for his advocacy but also his playful spirit and love of Legos. He often assembled sets with his three young children, and he especially loved the Star Wars sets.

A few of the donated Lego sets will be on display at the museum alongside some important information.

"Not only is it promoting that sense of play, but we will also have colorectal cancer awareness information out for folks alongside those completed Lego sets that we have in the Tinkering Tank [exhibit]. It's a hope that while folks are playing with their families, they take a look at that information and potentially save a life," said JoAnna Jacob, institutional advancement and donor relations at Explore & More.

We are hosting a Lego Drive in honor of our friend Kevin Hays who passed away from cancer recently. Kevin loved Legos... Posted by Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Hays' wife and children will be at the museum Friday to help assemble the first pieces of the sets that will be on display. Click here for an Amazon wish list.