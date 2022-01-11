Explore & More, BankOnBuffalo kick off clothing drive

Collection bins will be set up at the museum and all BankOnBuffalo branches through the end of the month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recognition of the National Day of Service on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Explore & More Children's Museum and BankOnBuffalo have partnered for a winter clothing drive for Gerard Place.

On Tuesday, the clothing drive for families residing at Gerard Place was officially kicked off. Winter clothing items like hats, mittens and socks are needed for both adults and families.

In addition to the drive, BankOnBuffalo as the sponsor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day educational activities, is lowering the admission fee on Jan. 17 to $5 a person.

“BankOnBuffalo is proud to honor the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his vision of building a better community by sponsoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day activities and reduced public admission fees at Explore & More and promoting the collection of needed winter clothing for those served by Gerard Place,” said Michael Noah, BankOnBuffalo. “Our employees will also be contributing money individually to purchase winter clothing throughout January with various fundraisers at the Bank.”

Collection bins will be set up at the museum and all BankOnBuffalo branches through the end of the month. Items can also be donated through an Amazon Wish List.

Gerard Place provides housing to homeless single parents and their families as well as supporting parents through education, employment, vocational, life skills classes and counseling.