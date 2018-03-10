BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore and More Children's Museum hopes that Western New Yorkers will "Play It Forward."

Museum organizers announced a new crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday. Funds from the campaign will go towards completing the museum's innovative "Lighting Buffalo's Imagination" exhibit. The exhibit is an interactive space that gives people a chance to try out Buffalo-born innovations first-hand.

The museum hopes to raise $100,000 for the campaign. You can find out more about the campaign by clicking here.

© 2018 WGRZ