Explore and More children's museum to host Toys for Tots collection

Drive will kick off during its Open House Weekend November 21 & 22 and run through early December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A place where children come to play wants to make sure every child has something under the tree this holiday season.

Explore and More - The Ralph C. Wilson Children's Museum, with the help of the Marines, the Western New York Holiday Partnership and Resurrection Life Food Pantry will host a Toys for Tots collection drive. The kickoff will be held during the museum's Open House Weekend on November 21 and 22.

Because of heightened COVID-19 safety measures capacity is limited to 15% occupancy and tickets must be reserved ahead of time, here.

The toy collection will run through early December. The public can drop off toys in person or shop the museum's Amazon Wishlist.

Those who donate a new, unwrapped toy will get a coupon for free admission to Explore and More for a future visit.

Kelly Dodd, Director, 211 WNY states, "Last year the member agencies of the WNY Holiday Partnership provided toys and gifts for almost 7,500 children in Erie & Niagara Counties. With all the challenges that 2020 has brought, we expect the need to be greater. Community donations of gifts, especially for 9-12 year-olds, are critical to making this a success and spreading smiles across the region."