BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore and More Ralph C. Wilson Children's Museum and The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park are hosting a Honk for Heroes Event at Canalside Saturday.

Families will have the opportunity to see more than 20 emergency and military vehicles during a day of hands-on exploration.

Children will also be able to enjoy bounce houses, face painting, and a miniature obstacle course. Snacks and craft activities are available inside the museum. A parade and water show will take place at noon on the Great Lawn at the Naval Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

Vehicle exploration is free to the public. There's an additional $5 cost for access to the play area. For families who want to enter the museum and Naval Park, $15 tickets are available for purchase on site.