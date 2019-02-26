BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside will open in a few months, and 2 On Your Side got a look at a new exhibit there on Tuesday afternoon.

The exhibit -- called Learning, Caring and Healing -- will give kids a hand-on hospital experience. Explore and More showed off the partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital.

Children will get to help heal teddy bear patients inside a child-size hospital featuring things such as exam rooms, research lab and a lot more.

The museum is set to open sometime this spring.