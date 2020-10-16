Experts: Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity to more save lives

American Society Cancer estimates over 42,000 women will die from Breast Cancer in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month known for people wearing the color pink and pink ribbons in recognition of survivors, the thousands of people battling the disease everyday and the effort to raise awareness through preventative education.

According the the American Cancer Society, over 42 thousand women will die from Breast Cancer in 2020 alone. All the more important experts and doctors say to make sure people are educated 365 days a year.

Annette Colden is familiar with Cancer. She was just 30 years old when she her sister died from Breast Cancer. Her father and three brothers also died from Prostate Cancer. Annette says, even though she knew it was a possible that she could be at risk, mammograms weren't something that she thought about much - until her sister passed.

"She made me promise her that I would have my mammograms," Colden said. And so, at 40 years old, she had her first one.

After that, Colden had two more. While she noticed a tiny lump during her second mammogram, her doctor told her not to worry, despite she says, her own gut reaction and concern.

It turns out, that reaction led her right back to get a third mammogram. It was then, in front of the same doctor that had misdiagnosed her last visit, that it he confirmed she did in fact have Breast Cancer.

It was a long journey. "It was a rough road, it was a very very rough road," Colden says.

Her operation went from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but with faith and family, Colden says the impossible felt possible.

Dr. Ermelinda Bocaccio is the Chair of Diagnostic Oncology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute and says hearing and sharing stories is a great way to raise awareness.

"I encourage women who feel a lump to not just have someone else feel it even if it is a medical professional and say it's ok, if they really feel that their breast is different, we need to some how image it, and what I mean by that...a mammogram and or an ultrasound."