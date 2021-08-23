Experimental toothpaste could help people with a peanut allergy. It's being tested in Buffalo.

The company has entered human trials with the support of Circuit Clinical – a startup in Buffalo that helps companies administer clinical trials.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York City-based biotech company is getting a boost in Buffalo as it explores the potential of its lead product – a toothpaste that helps peanut allergy sufferers.

Intrommune Therapeutics' toothpaste contains small amounts of allergens, helping patients build up a tolerance toward the goal of less severe reactions if they are exposed to peanuts.