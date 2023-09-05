Expect to see heightened security for 5/14 remembrance events in Buffalo

The 5/14 Remembrance Committee is hosting a series of remembrance events in Buffalo starting this Friday and ending on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several events will be held this week in Buffalo and security will be a top priority.

"Given the nature of this event and what happened in our community on 5/14, there is going to be a very comprehensive security plan, so it will be heightened in the community and it will be high at all of these events to ensure people's comfort and safety.

On Friday, a panel discussion with the theme Beyond Hate will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the lecture hall at Roswell Park.

Panelists include Most Reverend Michael Curry Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in the United States; John King Jr., Chancellor of the State University of New York; Dr. Helene Gayle, President of Spelman College and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

There will also be an educational day of healing and restoration for young people. "Vice President Kamala Harris has taped a special message for the K-12 activities," said the mayor of Buffalo.

There will be virtual events will feature a healing circle, book readings, poetry/spoken word, dance, music, and reflective discussion.

On Saturday a community gathering at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion from noon - 5 p.m. The event features prayer, healing, and reflection with the goal of honoring the lives lost and the survivors.

On Sunday, May 14, outside of Tops, which will close for the day, a moment of remembrance at 2:28 p.m. will include the ringing of church bells. It will be followed by a memorial service at Elim Christian Fellowship.

Reverend Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta Georgia will be the featured speaker.

If you don't have transportation to the free events, the NFTA has bus passes available at the following locations: Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the Buffalo Urban League Resiliency Center, Delavan Grider Community Center, African American Cultural Center, Back-to-Basics Ministries, Father Belle Center, Community Action Organization of Western New York, Northwest Community Center, and the Gloria J. Parks Community Center.

The 5/14 Memorial Commission is also working to get your input for a permanent memorial.

Mo Sumbundu is the New York Governor's liaison to the 5/14 committee. He said "With the help and support of the entire community, we will create a memorial that first and foremost honors the dead. A memorial that accurately places the horrific event in the history of Buffalo. A memorial that shines a light on a community that has shown itself to be courageous, resilient, and compassionate and a memorial that says we will never forget!"