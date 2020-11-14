Buffalo announces park closures ahead of Sunday wind storm

As the area prepares for a high wind warning, city officials have announced closures and state officials have shared preparations and tips for citizens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a high wind warning, wind advisory, and lakeshore flooding advisory in place for areas across Western New York on Sunday, local and state officials are sounding the alarm for citizens to prepare for the turbulent weather.

Officials in Buffalo have announced the closures of Erie Basin Marina, Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed in.

Mayor Byron Brown is advising city residents to be cautious and be aware of the possibility of downed trees and powerlines. Winds in Buffalo could gust up to 60 mph as the warning runs from 10 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also voiced his concerns for New Yorkers as the strong winds come.

"State agencies stand ready to support our local partners with any resources they may need and will remain in contact with utility companies throughout the weekend to ensure any power outages are addressed as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers should also be sure to take the precautions necessary for protecting themselves, their families and their property."

We are closely monitoring the weather in preparation for high wind warnings forecast in portions of New York State beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday. We have increased staffing and are prepared in the event the storm does damage to our network. pic.twitter.com/QphMUuojN6 — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) November 13, 2020

What can I do?

Here's some information that will be useful to have on hand through the storms:

Advice from New York State on hazardous weather

New York State also provided the following list of safety tips in a press release Saturday:

"To prepare for potential power outages, New Yorkers should:

Have a list of emergency numbers readily available.

At home or at work, keep a battery-operated radio and flashlight on hand, as well as a supply of batteries. Keep an emergency supply of water, medications, and non-perishable foods handy. If you use medication that requires refrigeration, most can be kept in a closed refrigerator for several hours without a problem - check with your physician or pharmacist.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power. Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices.

If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water, leaving an inch of space inside each one - this will help keep food cold if the power goes out.

If you have an electric garage door opener, locate the manual release level and learn how to operate it.

Keep your car's gas tank at least half-full; gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do not keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home - this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Plan to have an alternative cooking source, such as a camp stove or outdoor grill. Follow appropriate safety rules for its use outside the residence.

If you are considering a generator for your home, consult an electrician or engineer before purchasing and installing.

Have extra blankets, coats, hats, and gloves on hand to keep warm.

If you have a computer, back up files and operating systems regularly. Turn off all computers, monitors, and other devices when they are not being used.

If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power dependent such as a medical device, determine a back-up plan. For example, if you have a telephone that requires electricity to work, plan for alternate communication such as a standard telephone handset, cell phone, or radio.

Learn about emergency plans in your area, including the location of the closest cooling and warming shelters, by visiting your state's or local website.

If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should: