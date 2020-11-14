Buffalo announces park closures ahead of Sunday wind storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a high wind warning, wind advisory, and lakeshore flooding advisory in place for areas across Western New York on Sunday, local and state officials are sounding the alarm for citizens to prepare for the turbulent weather.
Officials in Buffalo have announced the closures of Erie Basin Marina, Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed in.
Mayor Byron Brown is advising city residents to be cautious and be aware of the possibility of downed trees and powerlines. Winds in Buffalo could gust up to 60 mph as the warning runs from 10 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also voiced his concerns for New Yorkers as the strong winds come.
"State agencies stand ready to support our local partners with any resources they may need and will remain in contact with utility companies throughout the weekend to ensure any power outages are addressed as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said.
"New Yorkers should also be sure to take the precautions necessary for protecting themselves, their families and their property."
What can I do?
Here's some information that will be useful to have on hand through the storms:
- For power outage information, you can call National Grid at 1(800) 867-5222 or visit NationalGrid.com.
- 2 On Your Side is here to keep you updated on weather advisories in our area. The 2 On Your Side app (Android / iPhone) and our website are two ways you can keep up with the weather.
- The National Weather Service website also has a complete listing of advisories, warnings, and watches.
- If you're traveling on the thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter or visit www.thruway.ny.gov for real-time updates on traffic conditions.
- Remember that if a traffic light is out - it's a four way stop. Be cautious on the roads during stormy conditions and respect barriers and closures.
- If there is an emergency, 911 is your go-to. It can also be helpful to have local police and fire numbers on hand.
Advice from New York State on hazardous weather
New York State also provided the following list of safety tips in a press release Saturday:
"To prepare for potential power outages, New Yorkers should:
- Have a list of emergency numbers readily available.
- At home or at work, keep a battery-operated radio and flashlight on hand, as well as a supply of batteries. Keep an emergency supply of water, medications, and non-perishable foods handy. If you use medication that requires refrigeration, most can be kept in a closed refrigerator for several hours without a problem - check with your physician or pharmacist.
- Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power. Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices.
- If you have space in your refrigerator or freezer, consider filling plastic containers with water, leaving an inch of space inside each one - this will help keep food cold if the power goes out.
- If you have an electric garage door opener, locate the manual release level and learn how to operate it.
- Keep your car's gas tank at least half-full; gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do not keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home - this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Plan to have an alternative cooking source, such as a camp stove or outdoor grill. Follow appropriate safety rules for its use outside the residence.
- If you are considering a generator for your home, consult an electrician or engineer before purchasing and installing.
- Have extra blankets, coats, hats, and gloves on hand to keep warm.
- If you have a computer, back up files and operating systems regularly. Turn off all computers, monitors, and other devices when they are not being used.
- If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power dependent such as a medical device, determine a back-up plan. For example, if you have a telephone that requires electricity to work, plan for alternate communication such as a standard telephone handset, cell phone, or radio.
- Learn about emergency plans in your area, including the location of the closest cooling and warming shelters, by visiting your state's or local website.
If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should:
- Turn off or disconnect major appliances and other equipment, e.g., computers, in case of a momentary power surge that can damage these devices. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns. Consider using surge protectors wherever you use electronic equipment.
- Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage and listen to local broadcasts for official information. For a list of utilities in NYS visit the New York State Department of Public Service Check to see if your neighbors have power. Check on people with access or functional needs.
- Use only flashlights for emergency lighting - candles pose the risk of fire.
- Keep refrigerators and freezer doors closed - most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for approximately four (4) hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.
- Do not use a charcoal grill indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat - they could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.
- In cold weather, stay warm by dressing in layers and minimizing time spent outdoors. Be aware of cold stress symptoms (i.e., hypothermia) and seek proper medical attention if symptoms appear.
- In intense heat, consider going to a movie theater, shopping mall or cooling shelter. If you remain at home, move to the lowest level - cool air falls. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.
- If you are in a tall building, take the stairs and move to the lowest level of the building. If trapped in an elevator, wait for assistance. Do not attempt to force the doors open. Remain patient - there is plenty of air and the interior of the elevator is designed for passenger safety.
- Remember to provide fresh, cool water for your pets.
- Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic signals will stop working during an outage, creating traffic congestion and dangerous driving conditions. If you must drive during a blackout, remember to obey the 4-way stop rule at intersections with non-functioning traffic signals.
- Remember that equipment such as automated teller machines (ATMs) and elevators may not be working.
- If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location, such as the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility that has heat."