“This will not be the final version.”

Brad Usher is talking about the newly amended version of the State Senate bill to legalize recreational marijuana. The chief of staff for bill sponsor Senator Liz Krueger anticipates more changes as the legislative session winds down.

Usher says the most recent changes were to make the legislation “a better bill”, but also an attempt to please members of the Senate, Assembly and Governor’s office in hopes of getting legalization done before the end of the last day lawmakers are in session, June 19th.

Krueger told the Buffalo News Tuesday, “I still don’t have the votes” to secure passage in her chamber. At least one of the changes to the legalization legislation may help.

The new language includes $1-million dollars for police training to identify drivers who may be impaired by marijuana. That says Usher was in response to issues identified by fellow-lawmakers.

Other changes to the bill language include increasing the state tax on marijuana sale, limiting possession to three ounces at any one time and making it easier for New York farmers to get into the marijuana growing business.

This is a facet of the new pot legislation that could prove troublesome when it comes to getting the Governor on board. The updated bill directs money to poorer neighborhoods and communities of color to offset disproportionate enforcement of current drug laws.

Governor Cuomo’s proposal gave him greater discretion over marijuana tax revenues.

Usher tells 2 On Your Side, a bill will not be submitted to the Senate for a vote unless leadership is confident it will pass. Usher anticipates that will likely come in the final days of the session.

