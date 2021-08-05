Excelsior Pass Plus to be recognized out of state, internationally

The expanded partnership with VCI will expand acceptance of Excelsior Pass Plus through compatibility with SMART Health Cards Framework.

NEW YORK — A new Excelsior Pass Plus, which will expand the pass acceptance, is being launched according to announcement made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Excelsior Pass Plus will be compatible with the globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework developed by VCI. VCI is a coalition of 570 public and private organizations including major health networks and Microsoft.

The new pass will also include partnership with VeriFLY that will allow for verified vaccination credentials to be uploaded through the application to fly with American Airlines internationally to Greece, France, Spain, Italy, the Bahamas, El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.

"Excelsior Pass Plus will advance this even further, and is part of our broad commitment to securely take our vaccination verification efforts to the next level. From Day 1, we have said that the question of 'public health or the economy' is a false choice - it is and must always be both, and as we continue to follow the science to remain ahead of the pandemic, we will continue to innovate our tools to ensure that New Yorkers and New York businesses thrive," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo Announces Launch of Excelsior Pass Plus to Support the Safe, Secure Return of Tourism and Business Travel https://t.co/jVJzwM3Lse — NYS DHSES (@NYSDHSES) August 5, 2021

The new Excelsior Pass Plus builds off Excelsior Pass launched in March that aimed to work as digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test and get access to business and major event centers.

Excelsior Pass Plus is available to people who received their COVID-19 vaccine in New York State or state residence who have provided vaccination information to their in-state healthcare provider to be entered into the New York State and New York City immunization databases.

Excelsior Pass Plus can be accessed via the Excelsior Pass Web Portal or through the free NYS Wallet App the same as Excelsior Pass. However, it requires a valid phone number or email for 2-factor authentication.

Additional languages to English will be available coming mid-August. The Excelsior Scanner App will be updated in August to accept all Excelsior Pass types.