BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former teacher in the Kenmore Tonawanda School District and a man who served as a Boy Scout leader are among those named in the latest cases filed under the Child Victims Act in Erie County

The cases were filed in New York State Supreme Court.

Four Accuse Former Ken-Ton Teacher

In all four cases, all filed on Friday morning, men now in their 50's alleged that they were “sexually assaulted , abused, /and or groped” by Arthur Werner, when he was their teacher at Hoover Elementary School in the 1970s.

The complaints are nearly identical in their claims as well, that each was forced to watch as Werner “regularly and repeatedly sexually assault other boys in this classroom at Hoover Elementary.”

The Kenmore Tonawanda School district is also named as a defendant in the case.

Former Scout Leader Accused

In a separate case, filed on Thursday, a 61 year old Buffalo man claims his Boy Scout leader, Nicholas Eberhardt, abused him on at least four occasions in or around 1970, when the alleged victim was approximately 12 years old.

In his complaint, he alleges the abuse included but was not limited to Eberhardt “fondling Plaintiff's genitals inside of his pants on the outside of his underwear, and pulling down his underwear and fondling and masturbating his genitals to the point of ejaculation.”

The plaintiff claims the abuse occurred at Boy Scout Camp Schoellkopf in Cowlesville, New York, which is in Wyoming County.

The Boy Scouts of America is also named as a defendant.

The Child Victim’s Act

New York’s recently enacted Child Victims Act (CVA), which went into effect earlier this month.

The CVA allows long ago sex abuse victims -- who had previously been barred from doing so by the state’s statute of limitations – a one year window to seek redress through the courts against their alleged abusers and the agencies they may have worked for.

It is expected that thousands of such lawsuits throughout the state will be filed by the time that window closes next September.

