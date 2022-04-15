Ex-Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen sells Orchard Park house for $1.1 million

Joe Schoen and his wife have sold their Orchard Park home for $1.1 million.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joe Schoen — the former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager and current New York Giants general manager — and his wife have sold their Orchard Park home for $1.1 million.

Schoen and wife Eva Marie sold the house at 16 Rock Dove Lane to Douglas Drumsta and his wife, Ashley Daddario, according to documents filed April 14 in the Erie County Clerk’s Office.

In July 2017, shortly after he was hired by the Bills, Schoen paid $870,000 for the four-bedroom, 4,933-square-foot house constructed in 2007.