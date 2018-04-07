Do you remember your first fireworks show? It was that first time you saw those brilliant blasts of light against the dark night sky, as family and friends “ooh’d” and “ahh’d” all around you.

Whether 2018 marks your 1st fireworks show or your 40th, Canalside’s 4th of July Celebration is offering plenty of reasons to come out and try capturing some of that magic once again.

What’s New

There are a few things that will be different this year.

Fireworks will be shot out of a barge anchored in the inner canal meaning this is the first show which won’t be viewable from the outer harbor.

Public docking will not be allowed on Wednesday, should water be your preferred mode of travel.

But aside from a safe zone marked off by buoys in the water, boats can still crowd around the safety zone for perhaps the best view of the evening.

The fireworks show will begin at 10:00 p.m, organized and funded by Russell J. Salvatore.

What about those of us who are staying on land? You can head to Canalside’s event starting at 4:00 p.m., as George Scott Band begins the evening’s music performances, followed by two sets from local artist DJ Milk and Nik and the Nice Guys until 9:45 p.m. The event is free.

Parking and Travel

Recommended parking for Canalside is on Perry Street by the KeyBank Center, Coca-Cola Field and additional lots and ramps on the east side of Main Street.

At the end of the night, NFTA-Metro will have buses parked along Washington Street as well as trains ready at the Erie Canal Harbor Station.

For anyone planning to use the Queen City Bike Ferry to move between the Outer Harbor and Canalside, it only runs until 8 p.m.

Security

If you’re headed to Canalside, you’re going to face a security checkpoint. The entrance will be located on both sides of Marine Drive and re-entry is allowed.

ITEMS THAT MUST BE PLACED ON THE SECURITY INSPECTION TABLES:

ALL METAL

Bags (Diaper bags and small purses are permitted – No larger than 12” X 12”)

Cell Phones

Keys

Electronic Devices

Chairs

Blankets

PROHIBITED ITEMS AT CANALSIDE EVENTS

Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by security

Air Horns

Animals (unless a service animal)

Backpacks

Bicycles (within the secure perimeter)

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Glass containers

Illegal drugs/drug paraphernalia

Laser pointers

Outside food or beverage, including coolers

Professional video and photo cameras

Recording devices

Selfie sticks, Tripods or Monopods

Umbrellas

