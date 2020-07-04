ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Despite many hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, good news continues for the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Nearly two weeks after all the available dogs were adopted from the Erie County SPCA, all of the cats were adopted as well.

The SPCA made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, saying there are currently no more cats available for adoption at the shelter. The SPCA also thanked Western New Yorkers for their generosity.

Jen Thoman

