BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Western New York, there's an effort to raise money and provide support for a young little boy who's battling cancer.

Jonah is 3 years old, and he's living with stage four pediatric cancer.

On Sunday, a special benefit was held for Jonah and his family at Community Beer Works to not only raise money and to cover medical costs, but to stand in solidarity with Jonah.

Since his diagnosis, Jonah's parents, Tori and Henry, have received a crash course on the harsh realities of childhood cancer.

Jonah just began an aggressive 18-month treatment plan with the support of his family and a team of doctors and experts.