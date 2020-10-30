Eveningside Vineyards prepares to pour its last glass on Niagara Wine Trail

At 17 years old, the vineyard on Lower Mountain Road was among the first wineries to open on the Niagara Wine Trail.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Eveningside Vineyards in Cambria may pour its last glass this weekend.

At 17 years old, the vineyard on Lower Mountain Road was among the first wineries to open on the Niagara Wine Trail. The trail now includes 21 locations along the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario, winding through Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties.