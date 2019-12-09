The Town of Evans Police Department is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for vandalizing a church in the Village of Angola. The police department is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Police say individuals broke saplings, ripped up new trees, defaced recently painted railings, and threw beer onto the church.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Evans Police at (716) 549-3600.

