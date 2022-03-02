Evans Bank to close 2 WNY retail branches

The bank's branch at 438 Main St. in downtown Buffalo is closing to retail traffic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Evans Bank is closing two branches as customers migrate to web-based financial interactions.

The bank's branch at 438 Main St. in downtown Buffalo is closing to retail traffic. The second-floor facility will remain a business and relationship center, with meetings by appointment.

Evans' facility at 6840 Erie Ave. in Derby closed its lobby in February, but has remained open for drive-thru ATM banking and appointments. The branch will close permanently Aug. 1. Evans owns the building and will likely sell it, a spokeswoman said.