Evans Bancorp has become the latest corporate entity to acquire the naming rights for a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro Rail station.

Evans logos will dominate the now re-branded “Evans Bank @ Lafayette Square Station” Metro Rail stop. The deal covers five years and has an option to renew for another five years.

Acquiring the Metro Rail station naming rights comes a few months after Evans Bank opened its business and relationship center and branch in Priam Enterprises’ Main Court Buildings.

Read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.