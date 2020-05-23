Eternal Flame Trail closed indefinitely after 2 rescues on Saturday

The popular hiking destination is closed until further notice after multiple people had to be rescued from the ravine on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — People hoping to visit Chestnut Ridge Park's Eternal Flame Trail for the holiday weekend will have to wait as the popular hiking spot has been closed until further notice.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Saturday night that there were two incidents during the day that led to the closure of the trail.

First responders had to extract individuals from the ravine both times, according to Poloncarz.

If the trail is on your list of plans this summer, you'll need to follow Erie County Parks on Twitter to await the announcement of its reopening.