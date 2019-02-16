BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a busy weekend on the ice for the estimated 900 players taking part in the 12th annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament at Buffalo RiverWorks.

About 130 teams with male and female players in 17 divisions are playing in the event with plenty of families and fans also watching the action. It's become a popular event with plenty of interest.

The free tournament which also features appearances by Buffalo Sabres alumni, food and entertainment.

The event will continue Sunday at RiverWorks.