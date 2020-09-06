ERT members take part in meeting with police department administrators and commissioner

The president of the Buffalo Police Union confirmed this, and suspects that the meeting was an effort to get the former ERT members to reconsider their resignations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former members of the Buffalo Emergency Response Team were invited to a meeting this afternoon by department administration

Two On Your Side's Steve Brown reported this afternoon that it was understood that the meeting included Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.

The agenda for the meeting was not known.

The president of the Buffalo Police Union, John Evans, confirmed this information, and suspects that the meeting is an effort to get the former ERT members to reconsider their resignation from the unit.

"I am aware of a meeting that the administration called. I do not know the content or, what's being said or talked about. I wasn't, I wasn't invited," Evans said.

Evans added: "and I was going through my head as to uh, you know, what could possibly be, and that's all that I could think."

The ERT unit was the unit involved in the incident where 75-year-old demonstrator Martin Gugino was pushed and fell, hitting his head hard enough to sustain a significant injury.

The officers involved in that incident, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, were charged with criminal assault.