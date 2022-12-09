$36M ErieNET project inches closer to reality with the appointment of local development corporation directors

Poloncarz said it's possible that the ErieNET LDC will begin deploying fiber in the coming months, but the bulk of the work will be conducted throughout 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is getting closer to putting shovels in the ground, or buckets in the sky, to deploy fiber-optic cable across 400 miles of the county.

The ErieNET Local Development Corporation [LDC] was formed on Monday, along with the appointment of seven directors to the board.

"Every community will have access," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We expect when all is said and done that all areas very county are within a couple of years to have access to high-speed internet, that that can be tapped into."

Poloncarz said it's possible that the ErieNET LDC will begin deploying fiber in the coming months, but the bulk of the work will be conducted throughout 2023.

ErieNET will criss-cross the county connecting over 150 anchor institutions and almost every municipality. Wales, one of the most remote areas of the county, is not getting connected to the project.

At one point, the pandemic put the ErieNET on the back burner of Poloncarz's agenda. Facing fiscal crisis due to so much getting shut down, the county announced it was moving on back in late 2020.

Then the American Rescue Plan took effect and the county was able to allocate the necessary funds to move forward.