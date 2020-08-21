Erie, Niagara counties hold free car seat safety checks

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will have technicians available at various locations over the next three weeks to check for proper installation.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New parent or not, it can often be difficult to know if your child's car seat is installed correctly, and it could make the difference between life and death.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

Over the next three weeks, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will have technicians available at various locations to check car seats for proper installation.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child safety seats that are the appropriate size and properly installed offer the best protection for any child traveling in a motor vehicle. These free inspections, with the assistance provided by law enforcement and community organizations, give parents and caregivers a crucial resource to make sure their little ones are safe when they travel.”

Trained technicians will also instruct parents how to select the right child restraint for their child.

The upcoming schedule is as follows:

When: Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hillcrest Fire Hall, 7125 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park

Contact: Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org

When: Saturday, September 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston

Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

When: Saturday, September 5, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Catholic Health Administrative and Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee Road, Buffalo

Contact: Health Connections at (716) 447-6205

Additional Safety Information: All safety precautions will be taken. Please be sure everyone is wearing a mask.