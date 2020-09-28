Erie County's Police Reform Task Force to hold first meeting

13-member task force to review policies and practices of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and submit report to the state by April 1, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Later this week, Erie County officials will begin the process of taking a look at what reforms can and should be made as to how the Erie County Sheriff's Department can modify and moderate how they operate.

Back in June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order mandating every government agency with a police force must undertake a comprehensive review of current policies, procedures, practices and strategies to make sure they align with the needs of the communities they serve.

The Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force will hold its first meeting this Wednesday, September 30 at 5PM at the Erie County Fire Training Academy on Broadway in Cheektowaga.

The 13-member task force will look into the operations of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Police Services Division and issue its report to the state by the governor's deadline of April 1, 2021.