Erie County working to keep roads clear during lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lake Effect Snow Warning is still in effect for Erie and Genesee counties, and crews are working to make sure roads are clear for drivers.

The Erie County DPW had crews out Saturday morning, and they reported various conditions across the county. The DPW says road conditions ranged from wet to slippery or slushy, to snow-covered. Some areas, including the Hamburg District, were impacted by heavy, drifting snow, which caused poor visibility.

As of 1 p.m. the DPW was reporting heavy lake-effect snow in the towns of Alden and Lancaster, causing low visibility.

The Erie County DPW is reminding drivers to give plows extra room during this time, staying at least 200 feet behind them.

Meanwhile, in the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo DPW are asking drivers to use caution. The city says sporadic whiteout conditions have occurred in different parts of Buffalo.

DPW Commissioner Michael Finn said there were more than 30 plows out Saturday morning. He said plows are working to clear main roads, as well as secondary and side streets.

At this time, residents in the City of Buffalo are being asked to follow parking regulations on their streets in order to better assist crews with the snow removal process.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is also directing state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the winter storm continues to drop snow over the region.

"We are right in the thick of winter storm season with an active cycle of weather for the next week or so, which means plenty of opportunities for heavy snow, high winds, and potentially hazardous conditions that could impact travel and cause power outages," Governor Cuomo said.

"I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local partners as needed. As this work is underway, all New Yorkers should keep an eye on their local weather forecasts, use caution when traveling, and follow all warnings from state and local emergency officials."